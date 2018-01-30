S.A. Metro Health Providing Free Flu Shots

by Elizabeth Ruiz

The centers for Disease Control and Prevention says this is the worst flu season in a decade, and local health officials are doing what they can to help prevent the spread of influenza here.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District is administering free flu vaccines at its immunization clinic, while supplies last.

“This has been a particularly tough flu season so far. The season still has a ways to go so it’s not too late to get your flu vaccine today,” says Dr. Anita Kurian, Assistant Director for Communicable Diseases, Metro Health.

She recommends the flu vaccine for everyone six months and older, especially pregnant women and individuals with underlying health conditions.

To get a free flu vaccine, you’ll have to show a state-approved identification. The immunization clinic is located at 1226 NW 18th street and the hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Additionally, Dr. Kurian recommends washing your hands often and sneeze or cough into your elbow instead of your hands. Stay home if you start feeling sick because you may already be contagious.

The CDC says the flu usually comes on suddenly with some or all of these symptoms: Fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches and fatigue. Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.