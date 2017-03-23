S.A. Native Hoping to Make Waves With New Bourbon

With Bourbon sales seeing double digit growth in Texas, a San Antonio native is hoping his new product will make a splash.

Mike Cameron at Devils River Whiskey says his company is releasing a new small batch bourbon next month.

So what sets his bourbon apart from others you’ll find on the shelves of your favorite liquor store? Cameron says it starts with the water.

“We use pure, limestone filtered water from the Devils River region. It really has an impact on the flavor.”

The first batch of Devils River Bourbon is being bottled in Dallas this week and Cameron says you will find it in stores next month.