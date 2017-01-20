S.A. Protesters Gather Ahead of Inauguration

Immigrant rights activists were hoping to send one final message to Donald Trump before he takes the oath of office.

Gathering in front of San Fernando Cathedral in Downtown San Antonio Thursday Night, organizers said they will not give in to fear of the new Administration–calling it “anti-immigrant.”

“Write your hopes… or the things you hope can be protected” organizers told those who joined the gathering urging them to hold candles, and write messages of hope.

“We’re going to deliver those to different locations around the City tomorrow (Friday) before the Inauguration to kind of share the messages of hope we all have” an organizer said.