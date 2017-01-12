S.A. Pushing for D.C. Flights, Base Protection

We know San Antonio plans to push for non-stop flights to Reagan National this year in D.C., but that’s not the only focus…after all, this is Military City.

“The military has a $49B economic impact on our city every year,” the city’s Jeff Coyle said.

So, he said, it’s important to maintain that, but there is some concern that another round of base closures might be on the horizon.

“What we want to do is make our bases as valuable to the Department of Defense as possible, so they won’t be the ones that are potentially on the closure list,” he said.

And he’s confident San Antonio will be okay and “we happen to think that we’re really well positioned here not just to not see our bases close, but to add new missions and grow the military presence here.”