S.A’s “Rainbow Crosswalk” One Step Closer

By Pilar Arias

A rainbow crosswalk is one step closer to being painted at North Main Avenue and East Evergreen Street.

On Wednesday the city council’s Governance Committee voted to move forward with getting approval from the full council for a six month pilot program.

During that time city staff would track any crashes, community response and cost of maintenance for the pride crosswalk.

“Councilman Trevino’s CCR states that the request for the pride-themed crosswalk is to promote a message of inclusion and tolerance while providing pedestrian safety,” Deputy City Manager Peter Zanoni said.

A memo to the Governance Committee from the city’s Transportation and Capital Improvements Department

said the department did not support a rainbow crosswalk due to safety and other concerns.

The crosswalk would cost about $68,000, according to Zanoni. Twenty thousand of that would come from the city, with the remaining $48,000 coming from community fundraising efforts. Should the pilot program be approved by city council, the crosswalk should be in place by the end of the year.