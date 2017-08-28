S.A. Remains Ready to Help with Harvey Disaster

This satellite image provided by NASA on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 shows Hurricane Harvey off the Gulf of Mexico. Harvey intensified as it steered toward the Texas coast on Friday, with forecasters saying it had strengthened to a Category 2 storm with the potential to swamp communities more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) inland. (NASA via AP)

By Pilar Arias

San Antonio’s Harvey response has turned from citywide to statewide.

“Thankfully San Antonio’s dodged the worst of it but it is impacting now our coastal neighbors in a very significant way,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said during what’s expected to be the final Emergency Operations Center press conference unless the storm returns to the Alamo City.

Resources have been sent from our area to Houston, according to city and county officials.

“We currently have about 1,000 evacuees and anyone coming into town to seek shelter should report to 200 Gembler Road for intake,” Nirenberg said. “If the track of the storm had shifted just 30 miles west we would be sharing an entirely different message today.”

The City is expecting another wave of evacuees as the disaster continues to unfold east of us, particularly in the Houston area.

The mayor encouraged people to donate blood. Necessities such as food, diapers, baby formula, pet supplies, hygiene products and unused clothing can be dropped off at the San Antonio Food Bank or any of the city council district field offices.