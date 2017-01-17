S.A. Remembers Archbishop Patrick Flores

A day of remembrance at San Fernando Cathedral, honoring and saying goodbye to Archbishop Emeritus Patrick Flores.

Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller said Flores “grew up in a family of migrant farm workers and never forgot where he came from.”

He’s been called a pioneer. He was honored as a servant, a fighter for the less fortunate.

He was “a disciple of Jesus for the Diocese of Galveston, he was ordained a priest for that diocese,” Archbishop of Houston-Galveston Daniel Cardinal DiNardo said. “Parishioners still at Holy Family and St Joseph Parish in the last week came up to me and said ‘I remember Father Patricio,” he was pastor there way back in the 50s and 60s.”

Flores was laid to rest Tuesday afternoon, leaving a mark on the church lasting decades.