S.A. Rescue Group Steps Up Amid Harvey Disaster

By Bill O’Neil

A San Antonio animal rescue group steps up to lend a helping hand in the midst of the Harvey disaster.

“We’re going to help about thirty animals” said San Antonio Pets Alive! Executive Director Maureen O’Nell, describing Monday’s rescue mission to the Houston area.

“We’ll triage them here, get them medical care… get them safe” O’Nell told KTSA News.

The goal will be to find forever homes for these dogs and cats.

“What we have heard very clearly is these are animals who need to be re-homed–these are not (animals needing) temporary shelter for someone’s pets” O’Nell said.

When asked why the organization stepped up, O’Nell said it was a simple and easy decision to make.

“You can’t turn your back. You can’t turn a blind eye. You have to do whatever you can do to help” O’Nell said.

Meanwhile–SAPA! could use a little bit of help from you.

“We need things like bleach and laundry detergent and all of the things we use just to function every day” O’Nell said, adding monetary donations also would go a long way.