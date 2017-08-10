S.A. Researchers Working to Unlock More Secrets of Hurricanes

By Bill O’Neil

At the height of hurricane season–San Antonio’s Southwest Research Institute is working to unlock more of the secrets of these often devastating storms.

“Forecasters have gotten pretty good at predicting where hurricanes are going to go… the track of the hurricanes–but they’ve made virtually no progress in being able to predict how strong the hurricane’s going to be” Southwest Research Space Science and Engineering Program Director John Scherrer told KTSA News.

That’s where researchers are hoping CYGNSS will make a difference. The series of eight “micro satellites allows researchers to take a closer–and more frequent look at these storms than those who are flying aboard hurricane hunters.

“The re-visit time (in a hurricane hunter) over a particular hurricane is greater than 12 hours… and a lot can happen in the 12 hours in a hurricane” Scherrer said.

Researchers have already put the system to use with a few storms–including one that slammed in to Madagascar earlier this year.

“Wed had some really good data from it. It was one of the first high winds that CYGNSS was able to gather” Scherrer said.

Once the season has concluded, forecasters will take a closer look at the data–and compare it to their work.

“NOAA will take the data then plug it in to historical models of what happened this season and basically see how much their predictions would have improved had our data been used in their modeling” Scherrer said.