S.A. River Authority Honored

By Pilar Arias

The San Antonio River has been recognized with the world’s foremost aware in river basin management.

On Monday San Antonio River Authority, county and city officials celebrated the selection of the San Antonio River by the International RiverFoundation as the recipient of this year’s Thiess International Riverprize Award.

The prize recognizes and rewards organizations making waves in the sustainable management of the world’s rivers, whether at the grassroots of transboundary level. It rewards inspiring initiatives that demonstrate integrated river basin management to restore and protect rivers, wetlands, lakes and estuaries.

“Just the way that we celebrated the UNESCO win a couple years ago, we should be celebrating this win for our river right now,” SARA Director of Government and Public Affairs Steven Schauer said.

The San Antonio River was recognized in part for the having invested more than $530 million on improvements that include the San Antonio River Improvements Project (SARIP) which added flood management, amenities, ecosystem restoration and recreational improvements to over 13 miles of the San Antonio River. The famous 15-mile San Antonio River Walk – a world-leading example of inspiring urban park design and prosperous riverfront development – was also highlighted for connecting over 2,000 acres of public park land and attracting over 11.5 million visitors annually, pumping $3.1 billion into the local economy. The work to improve water quality throughout the entire basin was also mentioned as a contributing factor in the selection process, according to a news release.

