S.A. Sports Hall Unveils 2018 Class

By Bill O’Neil

The wraps are off the San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018.

The four-member class includes former Spurs Small Forward Mike Mitchell, six-time WNBA All-Star and former San Antonio Stars Point Guard Becky Hammon, San Antonio Sports Founder Bill Hanson and Businessman Gordon Hartman.

Mitchell was traded by the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Spurs in 1981 and went on to appear in 488 regular season games with the team. He averaged more than 20 points per game, and led the Spurs in scoring during the 1984-85 season.

Hammon played eight seasons with the Stars and is recognized as one of the 20 greatest and most influential players in the history of the WNBA.

Hanson spent 22 years on the staff of San Antonio Sports and retired as the Associate Executive Director of Event Operations in 2013.

Hartman opened the 75-acre STAR Soccer complex in 2010, which ultimately led to the establishment of the San Antonio Scorpions and the construction of Toyota Field.

The 2018 class will officially be inducted Saturday, January 27th in the Stars at Night Ballroom at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.