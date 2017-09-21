S.A. Stands With Mexico Following Devastating Earthquake

By Pilar Arias

City of San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, his council colleagues and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff launched a community-wide Mexico earthquake relief effort Thursday.

“We want people in San Antonio to know that if they want to help, there is a way to do that. It is through the consulate and the greatest need is with funding,” Nirenberg said.

The gesture meant a lot to San Antonio Mexican Consul General Reyna Torres.

“We’re trying to channel right now all offers of help through the Mexican Red Cross and there is a procedure there they can follow,” Torres said about the consulate’s social media and website

Torres said Mexico will be recovering for months, if not years. She said the immediate need is recovering those still trapped under rubble, prior to surveying the damage and rebuilding.

Hundreds of people died in the 7.1 magnitude earthquake.