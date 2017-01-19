S.A. Students Headed to Trump Inauguration

A group of students from San Antonio are on their way to Washington DC.

Mary Lutka is a Social Studies Teacher at the School of Science and Technology says the Middle and High School students will get a first hand look at how the election system works.

She says she has heard form people who don’t think it’s a good idea because of who the President Elect is.

Lutka tells us her response from the beginning has been they’re going to see the Presidential inauguration, not the inauguration of Donald Trump and there is a difference.

The students leave Thursday morning and will return to San Antonio on Friday.