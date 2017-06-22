S.A. Again Takes Part in World’s Largest Swimming Lesson

By Pilar Arias

Hundreds in San Antonio participated in the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson Thursday for the fifth year in a row.

The event hosted by Parks and Recreation Department staff took place in more than 22 countries across five continents, according to Parks and Rec assistant manager Hank Salinas.

“It’s a time to teach the kids about water and water safety, and being aware around the pools. We teach the kids about how to enter the pool, what to look for, the dangers of the pool,” Salinas said.

The lesson took place at nine city pools.

Courtney Cash’s two boys, ages 8 and 10, took part at Woodlawn Lake Park Pool.

“I’m 41 and I just started learning myself. I thought it would be a great way for them to overcome any fears they may have getting into the water,” Cash said.

The lesson was free and open to anyone ages 4 and up.