S.A. Zoo, Freetail Team Up for Conservation

By Bill O’Neil

Freetail Brewing will team up with the San Antonio Zoo in support of conservation.

You’ll notice that partnership in the form of a series of wildlife-themed cans of beer starting in November.

“This is not a short term project” Freetail Brewing Founder Scott Metzger said, adding “This is going to be a year-round beer. We’re going to constantly be changing up both the design of the cans and the various projects the beer goes to support.”

“In November, our partners at HEB will feature this beer at more than fifty stores across San Antonio and New Braunfels” San Antonio Zoo CEO Tim Morrow said as the first cans design was unveiled Friday–featuring giraffes.

“It’s really vital for us to protect the environs out there in the world… the animals that live there…. both protect and pollinate–take care of the ingredients that we use to make beer” Metzger said.