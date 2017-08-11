S.A. Zoo Working to Preserve Texas Horned Lizard

by Bill O’Neil

The San Antonio Zoo is doing its part to save the vanishing horned lizard.

The Zoo said 28 baby horned lizards recently hatched–and all will eventually be returned to the wild.

More commonly known as the Texas Horned Toad–the lizard’s population has declined or disappeared altogether in many parts of the Lone Star State. In fact, the lizard is now on the State’s “threatened species list.”

The Zoo has launched the Texas Horned Lizard Reintroduction Project in an effort to preserve the State Reptile of Texas.