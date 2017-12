Retail gasoline prices are holding steady across Texas.

Triple A is reporting the average price per gallon comes in at $2.27 and if you’re looking for the lowest prices in the state, we’ve got them right here.

“For San Antonio, still the cheapest price for regular unleaded in the state of Texas down to $2.16. That’s about a penny less than last week.”

Daniel Armbruster at Triple A says he doesn’t expect much of a change in that price during the month of December.