SA Takes in Hospital Patients from Victoria

by Elizabeth Ruiz

San Antonio is not only taking in evacuees from flooded areas of Texas, local hospitals are taking care of patients evacuated from storm-ravaged areas. More than 400 patients have been brought to San Antonio from Victoria and other flooded areas.

“Victoria lost power at its hospitals. They have no electricity, no air conditioning,” said Woody Woodward at the local Emergency Operations Center.

The number of evacuees at shelters in San Antonio was down slightly as of 7 a.m. Sunday.

“We have 913 folks in shelters,” Woodward told KTSA News.

Hundreds of first responders are staying at the Expo Hall behind Freeman Coliseum, ready to move out and help in areas where they’re needed.

“We have 644 first responders who are sheltered here, so there is a massive operation that is being coordinated here in San Antonio with the state of Texas.