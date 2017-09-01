SA Teacher Arrested For Having Sex With Student

A North East ISD high school teacher is under arrest on claims she had sex with a student several times during a 14 month time span.

San Antonio police say Alberta Padilla let the student move in with her in June of last year and the sexual relationship began soon afterwards.

Padilla also tutored the student in math at Claudia Taylor Johnson High School.

Her daughters went to to the Police with a recorded phone conversation with the victim who told the young women to not report his relationship with their mother.

Padilla is being held at the Bexar County Jail on 20-thousand dollars bond.