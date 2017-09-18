SA Women Take Part In Self Defense Class

By Pilar Arias

Some major butt kicking skills were taught to hundreds of people at Hardberger Park Sunday afternoon.

San Antonio District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez and other partners hosted a free self-defense workshop, following a reported sexual assault that happened at the north side park last week.

“My hope is to create a crowd of very, very dangerous people so that any predator will think twice about coming back to Hardberger Park,” Pelaez said.

Members with the Rape Crisis Center, officers with the San Antonio Police Department and others were on hand to provide information about services to participants.

Bebe Tota frequents the park with her two children and was told about the class by a friend.

“I was really nervous because that could’ve been anybody and it’s just scary,” Tota said.

The free class was led by members of the Kenseido United State Headquarters Dojo.