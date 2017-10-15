SAFD Battles Flames at Iconic SA Burger Joint

By Pilar Arias

San Antonio Fire Department battled a fire at iconic burger restaurant Chris Madrid’s Sunday.

The call of heavy smoke came in around 11:15 a.m.

SAFD spokesman Woody Woodward said the flames mostly affected a storage area.

“It was in an attic space that was relatively small so it was hard for us to access. Out of a precaution, we called a second alarm so we could rotate fire crews as needed. Most of those additional units were canceled and not needed,” Woodward said.

There was no immediate damage estimate or cause known, but the majority of the restaurant was saved.

“(A) favorite San Antonio landmark was saved today and I know a lot of people are happy about that,” Woodward said. He was not sure when the business would be able to reopen.

The restaurant is closed on Sundays but had recently been sold, according to an article on mysanantonio.com.