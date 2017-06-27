SAFD Battle Stubborn 3-Alarm Mall Fire

By Pilar Arias and Bill O’Neil

San Antonio firefighters have spent a good part of their late Tuesday Morning and Early Afternoon battling what has been a stubborn three-alarm fire at the Rivercenter Mall.

The flames were first discovered before Noon–after thick black smoke was seen rising above the building just blocks from the Alamo.

“We found that there was a fire in the duct work–somewhere between Luciano’s and Tony Roma’s. At this point, we’re not pinning down the exact location until the fire is over and the investigation is done” SAFD’s Woody Woodward said.

Much of the Shops at River Center and the nearby Marriott were evacuated.

“At this time… we’re still chasing it. It looks like we have the better of it–and we think it’s going to be under control soon” Woodward said.

However, the fire department and the City were making plans for using the nearby Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center to shelter hotel guests–just in case the need arises.

More than fifty units were called out to battle the fire. No injuries have been reported.