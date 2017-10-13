SAFD Looking in to Suspicious West Side Fire

By Elizabeth Ruiz

Investigators believe at a small commercial strip in the city’s West Side was no accident.

It started around 5:20 this morning on Enrique Barrera Parkway near Eldridge.

“We did get some reports about suspicious activity before the fire started,” said Joe Arrington with the San Antonio Fire Department.

There were reports that something was thrown in a building.

“There were multiple reports that people were seen at that location before the fire started,” said Arrington.

A small auto dealership sustained most of the damage.