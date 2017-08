By Bill O’Neil

The cause of a massive fire that destroyed a Northside day care center earlier this month will remain “undetermined.”

That’s the official word from the San Antonio Fire Department–which said in an email the significant amount of damage caused by the flames August 1st is why investigators will not be able to determine an exact cause of the fire.

About fifty students and staff were able to escape the facility near Thousand Oaks and Wetmore. No injuries were reported.