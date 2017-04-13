SAFD Wins High Ranking from Insurance Group

A huge honor for the San Antonio Fire Department–which is ranked among the very top in the country thanks to a new classification from the Insurance Services Office.

“In addition to the public safety benefits of this rating, many insurance companies decrease premiums as the public protection classification improves” City Manager Sheryl Sculley said in detailing the announcement.

Chief Charles Hood said he couldn’t be prouder.

“We’re prepared to manage any type of incident that comes in to this city” Hood told the San Antonio City Council Thursday, adding “We’re well-equipped, we’re trained, we’re best practice.”

“Fewer than 1% of fire departments nationwide receive this rating–so this is a major accomplishment–and a first for San Antonio” Sculley said.

“When they say less than 1%… we’re about point-four” Hood added.

Councilman Mike Gallagher said the men and women of the San Antonio Fire Department should be proud of the honor they’ve earned.

“What a wonderful thing we can say now that we have this top-tier organization” Gallagher said, thoughts echoed by colleague Rey Saldana–who said he can see the hard work put in by SAFD paying off.

“This is just an affirmation of all of that work” Saldana said.

The new ranking will also be reflected with a new logo–which you will soon see on San Antonio Fire vehicles.