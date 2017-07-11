SAFD’s EMS Division Honored

By Pilar Arias

On Tuesday the San Antonio Fire Department recognized two prestigious awards given to its emergency medical services division.

“About 82 to 84 percent of everything that we do every single day is emergency medical responses,” SAFD Chief Charles Hood said.

SAFD achieved the 2017 American Heart Association Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold Plus Level Recognition Award for the third year in a row. Agencies earn gold recognition for achieving 75% of higher adherence for 24 months on all Mission: Lifeline EMS quality measures to improve the quality care for ST elevation myocardial infarction patients.

“Mission: Lifeline really is an award that tells everyone that we are using a system-based care to provide optimal care for our patients who have heart attacks,” SAFD medical director Dave Miramontes said.

SAFD Mobile Integrated Healthcare was recently the recipient of the State of Texas Health and Human Services “Commissioners Award of Excellence.” The award recognizes Department of Family and Protective Services employees and community partners who have gone to extraordinary lengths to protect and serve the unprotected. SAFD MIH is the first outside agency to receive the Commissioners award.

The MIH program serves a portion of the community prone to high-frequency 911 calls and individuals with advanced medical needs. The team provides patient-centered healthcare in a clinical and non-clinical role. MIH paramedics provide medical assessment and preventative healthcare education tailored to the medical needs of the individual and connects them with appropriate social services resources. MIH is reducing high volume 911 callers by an average of 60 percent with SAFD participants.