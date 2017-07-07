Safe Haven for Child Sex Trafficking Victims Coming to S.A.

By Bill O’Neil

A first of its kind for Texas “safe haven” for victims of child sex trafficking will open its doors in San Antonio in October.

It will be called “Centro Seguro,” a collaborative effort involving Bexar County Juvenile Probation and Roy Maas Youth Alternatives.

“Probably one of three of the first drop in centers in Texas. There’s only two in the United States (currently), one in Florida and one in California” Roy Mass Chief Program Officer Dr. Julie Strentzsch told KTSA News.

“We connected with Bexar County Juvenile Probation and wrote a grant with the Governor’s Office–and we were just notified last month that we received it” Strentzsch said, pointing out the dire need for such facilities.

“At any given time, over 80-thousand youths in the United States are victims of sex trafficking… and Texas has been identified as one of the three leading states” Strentzsch said.

Once open, the facility will be ready to help those in need.

“Bexar County Juvenile Probation or the police department or the sheriff’s office can drop them (victims) to us so we can get them services” Strentzsch said, also pointing out a hotline number for victims to call for help will also be established.