Safety First When it Comes to the Thanksgiving Meal

By Bill O’Neil

Less than two weeks away.

You’re thoughts have already begun to drift to that big Thanksgiving feast–and you’re probably already planning out the big meal. If the plan is to pick up a frozen turkey, the experts will tell you there’s nothing to worry about.

But if you’re thinking about a fresh turkey, you’re window is quite a bit smaller.

“That’s something that does happen around the holidays–people buying it much too early” Archie Magoulas with the USDA told KTSA News.

“Fresh birds… if you’re going to buy one… one to two days before cooking” Magoulas said.

The same basic rule also applies if you’re planning to brine a turkey, which has become a more popular practice in recent years.

“Even if it’s brined, you still want to use it within a day or two” Magoulas said, adding “Brine doesn’t exactly preserve it a long, long way.”