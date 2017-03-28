SAISD Board Fills Vacancy

By Bill O'Neil
Mar 28, 8:01 AM

The San Antonio Independent School District has filled a vacancy on its Board of Trustees.

The Board voted unanimously Monday Night to appoint Christina Martinez to fill the District 6 slot. That vacancy was created with the resignation of Olga Hernandez last month in the face of a corruption investigation.

Martinez’ appointment followed two rounds of interviews with applicants seeking to fill the vacancy.

Martinez, a life-long resident of the San Antonio ISD, will serve the unexpired term that runs until May 2019, when elections will be held. She will be officially sworn in during the Board’s next regular business meeting April 10th.

