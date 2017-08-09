SAISD Hosts Convocation

By Pilar Arias

Wednesday the nearly 7,400 employees of the San Antonio Independent School District will gather together at the AT&T Center.

The district-wide employee convocation takes place from 8-9:30 a.m.

This year’s theme is “One Team. One Vision.” The keynote speaker will be Superintendent Pedro Martinez.

“It’s a very motivating experience and it’s pretty rare to be able to have that many people, all of the employees, all together to get ready for the start (of the school year),” district spokeswoman Leslie Price said.