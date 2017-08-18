SAISD Rolls Out Partnership With Bibliotech

By Pilar Arias

Rolling Readers have hit the streets of the San Antonio Independent School District bus routes.

As Senior Executive Director of Transportation and Vehicle Maintenance Nathan Graf explained, the program in partnership with Bibliotech is meant to spark students’ interest in reading.

“We figure we’ve got the kids for about 20-30 minutes in the morning and the same in the afternoon, and so we’re going to use that time to hopefully spark their enjoyment and love for reading,” Graf said.

So far the district has seven Wi-Fi equipped buses and twenty drivers who would like to drive one.

The district’s first Rolling Readers driver, Jackie Washington, has already seen enthusiasm from students during the first week of school.

“The ones that were really excited about it was the sixth graders. Can you believe that? Because that’s the middle school,” Washington said.

Bus routes will rotate periodically, so that every SAISD school has an opportunity for a route at some point during the 2017-18 school year. The program officially launches Aug. 21.