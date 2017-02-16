SAISD Trustee Arrested by Feds

A shocking blow for the San Antonio Independent School District–the arrest of a Trustee.

Olga Hernandez was placed under arrest Thursday Morning on what appears to be a corruption charge, described by federal investigators as a bribery and kickback scheme in exchange for her influence on the Board.

The long-time Trustee who was last re-elected to the SAISD Board about two years ago was due in court Thursday Afternoon.

“We are very saddened and disturbed by this news” San Antonio ISD Superintendent Pedro Martinez said in a statement obtained by KTSA News.

“Since I have been here working with the Board, they have demonstrated a commitment to act with the utmost integrity, to focus on our students and build trust with the community” Martinez added.

“We are waiting to find out more information, and will be following it closely” Martinez said.