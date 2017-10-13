Salado Trail Open to Hikers

By Pilar Arias

The Salado Wilderness Trail on the southeast side is now open for hiking and equestrian use.

The trail was constructed by members of the Texas Conservation Corps at American YouthWorks. It’s approximately 1.2 miles long and is meant for use by troubled, at-risk children and their families.

“It’s a win-win for the community, it’s a win-win for our environment and it’s a win-win for the juvenile offenders that we want to truly rehabilitate,” Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai said.

The project was made possible by a grant from nonprofit organization Impact San Antonio.

The trail includes focal points where natural features are highlighted and areas where children can engage in various programs and activities.