Saldana Seeks Re-election

One more time.

San Antonio City Councilman Rey Saldana has officially kicked off what will be his final City Council re-election campaign–and has literally hit the ground running.

“From my house on the Southside of San Antonio to City Hall to file for office–which is about six or seven miles” Saldana told KTSA News after arriving Dowtown Thursday Morning.

“I don’t consider this a job as much (as it is) a service” Saldana said.

Among the Councilman’s proudest achievements over the last two years: the completion of Pearsall Park.

“It was a former landfill that we turned in to the City’s largest park that automatically overnight doubled the City’s green space–and absolutely quadrupled the space that we’ve got for exercise and running and getting healthy on the Southside of San Antonio” Saldana said.

Looking ahead over the next two years, the Councilman said transportation will be a big focus for him if he returns to City Hall.

“Increasing and improving our public transportation options is incredibly important not only for the folks who rely on it, but for a city that relies on being able to move people… that’s going to accommodate a million more people over the next twenty years” Saldana said.