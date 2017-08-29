Salvation Army Pitching In on Harvey Relief

This satellite image provided by NASA on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 shows Hurricane Harvey off the Gulf of Mexico. Harvey intensified as it steered toward the Texas coast on Friday, with forecasters saying it had strengthened to a Category 2 storm with the potential to swamp communities more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) inland. (NASA via AP)

By Pilar Arias

The Salvation Army San Antonio area command is also helping with Harvey recovery efforts.

The agency’s mobile feeding unit, also known as a canteen truck, was kept here in order to provide local assistance.

However, not that it appears the Alamo City is in the clear, spokesman Bray Mayhar said they’re waiting for deployment orders.

“(It’s) quite possible that we might even set up our canteen truck here in San Antonio at one of the shelters because we’re expecting thousands and thousands of people to keep coming into the city,” Mayhar said.

Mayhar said the Salvation Army San Antonio is fortunate to have a waiting list of volunteers right now. That leaves the organization asking for financial donations, which can be done online here or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY (725-2769).