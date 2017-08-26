San Antonians Stepping Up to Help Out

By Pilar Arias

San Antonians stepped up to help others Saturday.

The Red Cross saw an influx of walk-in volunteers the morning after Hurricane Harvey’s arrival.

“I’ve been wanting to do this for years and I just felt I needed to be here today,” Olivia Zavala Carridine said.

Carridine grew up on the Texas coast. She said she wanted people to understand the severity of the storms and the potential life changing effects they can have.

“I’m very familiar about the whole process of going home, finding nothing and having to get up and just run,” Carridine said.

Volunteer classes took place every hour at the San Antonio Red Cross Headquarters at 3642 East Houston.