San Antonio a top destination city for U-Haul renters

You hear about it often. The tremendous growth San Antonio has been experiencing in recent years. You see new subdivisons and businesses popping up all over town.

One company that’s also noticing the trend is U-Haul.

The movers says San Antonio is their 5th most popular destination city.

U-Haul’s Jonathan Martinez says people are choosing to move here for a number of reasons. Better jobs, schools, weather and a lower cost of living.

He says you’ll probably see more of their orange and white moving trucks in your neighborhood between now and Labor Day.

“This is a busy time of years for us. People tend to relocate in the summer. They want to get to their new homes before the start of the school year.”

Some other Texas cities are on the list of hot destinations. Dallas and Austin made the top 20.

You can see the rankings by clicking here.