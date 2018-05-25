San Antonio adds most people in nation, New Braunfels among fastest growing

San Antonio added the most people between July 2016 and July 2017, according to the latest estimates from the Census Bureau.

The bureau says the Alamo City added more than 24,000 people in that year, slightly more than Phoenix, bringing the total population up to 1,511,946.

Four other Texas cities were in the top 15 for numerical growth.

Dallas added the third-most people nationally with nearly 19,000 new residents, followed by Fort Worth.

Dallas suburb Frisco added the ninth-most people bringing its population up to over 177,000.

Austin added the fifth-most people in Texas and 12th-most nationally with over 12,500 new residents. It’s new population total is 950,715.

Other top cities with big numerical gains nationally included Los Angeles, Seattle, Charlotte, Columbus, Atlanta and San Diego.

Texas towns are growing up fast

Of the 15 fastest-growing cities by percentage, seven of them are in Texas.

The fastest of them all is Frisco, which grew 8.2 percent in that 12-month span alone. New Braunfels was right behind in second with a 8 percent gain, bringing its population up to 79,152. Both are about 11 times faster than the nation is growing.

Austin suburb Pflugerville was third nationally with a 6.5 percent increase. Georgetown, an Austin satellite city, was sixth nationally with a 5.4 percent increase.

Dallas-Fort Worth suburbs McKinney and Flower Mound were ninth and 11th respectively. Austin suburb Cedar Park was 13th.

The cities are bigger in Texas

Five Texas cities are now in the top 15 largest cities in the country, with Fort Worth joining the pack. Cowtown surpassed Indianapolis for 15th to make it onto the list.