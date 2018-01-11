San Antonio approves to raise tobacco purchasing age to 21

The San Antonio city council voted to raise the tobacco purchasing age in city limits to 21 in a 9-to-2 vote Thursday.

Several council members had expressed concerns about the “unintended consequences” of passing the measure, but most went along with the proposal anyway.

The ordinance does not criminalize the use or possession of underage tobacco users.

Metro Health Director Dr. Colleen Bridger says she has been working with the convenience store industry to encourage nearby cities like Leon Valley to also raise their tobacco purchasing ages to minimize the financial impact to San Antonio stores.

Councilman Greg Brockhouse — one of the two dissenting votes — wanted to postpone the vote until there were more meetings with the public and stakeholders.

Councilman Clayton Perry — the other dissenting vote — had sought to postpone San Antonio’s vote until the rest of the county was on-board with their own ordinances.