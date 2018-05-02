San Antonio band is selected to march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

There’s a lot of excitement at a local high school. The Ronald Reagan High School Band has been invited to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The group from the North East Independent School District was selected out of hundreds of nationwide applicants to be one of nine selected marching bands in the annual holiday tradition in New York.

The surprise announcement was made this morning at the campus.

The Ronald Reagan Marching Band has consistently been a finalist in Bands of America and UIL Activities.