San Antonio Business Support Relief Efforts

- Thursday night from 7 till 9 Beverly Houston preforms at Wise Guys 2895 Thousand Oaks. Donations for Red Cross, water, new clothing.
- Town East Baptist Church, Hwy 87E, San Antonio, looking for work gloves, rakes, shovels, tools, trash bags, bottled water, hot dogs/buns, sunblock…they’re leaving in a convoy Saturday morning at 5am with what they gather.
- Bum Phillips Charities looking for propane, water, and the use of refrigerated trailers to transport donated items. BumPhillipsCharities.com or 2983 S Riverdale, Goliad, TX.
- Magnolia Pancake Haus (both locations) will donate 100% of proceeds from chicken-and-waffles meals all during September.
- Bob’s Burgers and Alamo Beer, 447 W Hildebrand, Saturday from 7 till 10. Will donate $2 from each pint to SA Food Bank or Red Cross.
- Community Bible Church is doing Disaster Service Volunteer training Saturday at 10am.
- St. Helena’s Catholic Church now thru 9/9 looking for bottled water, diapers, and hygiene items. On Edgemont, off O’Connor Rd.
- Anahuac Auto Electric and Service, 7146 New Laredo Hwy. For every donation of bottled water, toothbrushes, soap, non-perishable snacks, they will offer 10% discount on oil changes.
- Careful Movers Inc. is looking for gently used furniture to fill 2 truckloads to replenish what’s been lost. Call 210-308-MOVE.
- Bradley Middle School, 14819 Heimer Road, off Brook Hollow Rd., looking for toiletries, cleaning supplies, diapers, trash bags, pet food, etc now through 9/5.
- Chubby’s Auto Center, 3802 Culebra and 4034 SW Military, is organizing convoys to go down to the coast…water, plywood, nails, ice chests, tents, air mattresses, paper goods, beauty products, baby items, non-perishable food items. Drop off 10-6 and also looking for trucks and large SUVs for the convoys.
- East Terrell Hills Elementary 4415 Bloomdale now through 9/13, looking for bottled water, baby food, diapers, canned foods, flashlights/batteries, to be donated to SA Food Bank.
- We are collecting items from 4-8pm at Inochi Mixed Martial Arts at 4800 N Hwy 281, Spring Branch, TX 78070.
- Items being collect today, tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday in San Antonio at Place For Life Church at 5820 NW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78238.
- ALMOST 50 Hill Country Visitor lodging clients have agreed to DISCOUNT their rates as well as Governor Abbotts declaration of TAX FREE offers for refugees. Simply go to: www.hillcountryvisitor.com, go to “Lodging” find a location and property, call the facility and they will work with you to help you get settled.
- Accepting water, non-perishable food items, toiletries, baby items, cleaning supplies, bug repellent etc. Donations can drop off here at the Bergheim General Store, 843 Hwy 46 East, Bergheim Texas 78004, (830)336-2112.
- I have a small company in the 4×4 and off-road community. We are running a tee-shirt fundraiser to support those affected by Harvey. All proceeds go to help those.
Making a run this Saturday with what we have raised so far.
https://getlostbox.com/products/harvey-shirth ttps://getlostbox.com/products/harvey-shirt
- Boerne High School Clubs & Organizations have begun a campus wide diaper drive for the families of Hurricane Harvey. We want to concentrate our efforts on this student led initiative that will include all clubs and organizations working together on our campus in a joint effort to help the families in need. Diapers can be dropped off in the BHS front office. Also a table will be set up at the Football game Friday night accepting diapers or donations to purchase diapers. Thank you for your support.