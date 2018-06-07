San Antonio City Council approves cash donation for a “Rainbow” crosswalk

Pedestrians cross a rainbow painted crosswalk in midtown to commemorate this weekend's annual Atlanta Pride parade Friday, Oct. 9, 2015, in Atlanta. The pride parade is one of the oldest in the country and the largest pride event in the southeast. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

A controversial Rainbow Crosswalk planned for a San Antonio intersection is about to become a reality.

The idea was first floated several months ago but there was an immediate backlash from those who felt the city shouldn’t spend taxpayer money on the project.

That’s when San Antonio Pride began raising money for the crosswalk and eventually came up with $20,000 dollars to help pay for it.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg says the crosswalk was about to be repaired anyway and the Pride organization wanted to donate the money to pay for the colorful paint job.

But City Council needed to vote on accepting the donation before going forward with the rainbow crosswalk.

Prior to taking the vote, Mayor Nirenberg once again stated that no city money was being used to customize the crosswalk.

They approved the gift Thursday morning. As far as the timeline for the project, the plan is to have it in place in time for the city’s Pride Parade on June 30th.

The crosswalk will be installed at the corner of North Main Avenue and East Evergreen.