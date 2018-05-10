San Antonio City Hall is getting a $38 million renovation

City Hall is getting a $38 million facelift. The vote Thursday was 8 to 3 to move forward with $38 million dollars in certificates of obligation for the massive renovation project, which is expected to begin this summer.

Councilmen Clayton Perry, Greg Brockhouse and John Courage cast the dissenting votes. Perry moved to delay the project until the next bond election to allow voters a say in the renovation, but his proposal was shot down.

“I think a project of this stature and this magnitude really requires our citizens input ,” said Perry.

Mike Frisbie with the Transportation and Capital Improvements Department pointed out some of the problems with the building, including sewer backups, a crumbling facade and other deteriorating conditions. He said the longer the city waits to make the repairs, the more it’s going to cost.

Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran noted cracks in the walls of her office, in addition to problems at the Plaza de Armas annex.

“There are issues with the lighting and the rocks that have fallen from the ceiling, and having to put chicken wire up there,” she said.

Perry cited his own personal survey of his constituents, which showed several are opposed to the project.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg fired back, saying City Hall belongs to the people and it’s their duty to preserve it “using our authority as a representative government, not government through snapchat, we are making their concerns a priority for this city.”

The facility on South Flores at West Commerce was built in 1889.

“We have a responsibility to restore, protect and preserve that historic site, and I’m glad that we’re taking this action to do so.”