San Antonio commuters can now take a boat to work

GO RIO, the company that does the San Antonio River Cruises is launching a one-way nonstop service on the San Antonio River Walk for local residents and downtown commuters.

It’s called Commuter Express and boats will operate between Pearl and the Mexican Manhattan and Casa Rio restaurants, in the mornings and again in the evenings during the week.

“Local residents heading into downtown to their jobs can avoid traffic hassles, enjoy a pleasant ride down the beautiful River Walk, and still get to their workplaces on time,” said Lee Talamantez, General Manager, GO RIO.

The Commuter Express boat will depart Pearl at 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. weekday mornings and will drop passengers off at Casa Rio and Mexican Manhattan. Nonstop return service boat will depart Casa Rio and Mexican Manhattan for the Pearl at 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Monthly Commuter Express passes cost $25, plus sales tax. Commuters can buy passes online at the Go River Cruises website.

“Commuter Express not only shows how much we appreciate our fellow San Antonians; it’s less expensive than driving and parking a car downtown, and it’s more environmentally friendly,” Talamantez said. “As San Antonio continues to grow and more jobs are created downtown, we believe GO RIO’s Commuter Express will provide a benefit to the city and be especially attractive to millennial workers.”

Commuter Express is operating as a test through October. If enough residents purchase passes, GO RIO will add the service to its permanent operations and possibly expand its route.