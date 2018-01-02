San Antonio consultant earns prison time for tax fraud

A San Antonio software consultant will be spending 18 months in prison for his years of not paying taxes.

Federal prosecutors say Rod Roberts prepared and filed false tax returns — failing to report his income for the 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013 tax years.

He stated he had no income those years.

In reality, he had made $380,000 those four years.

“At the IRS, protecting taxpayer money is a matter we take extremely seriously. An integral part of the agency’s mission involves detecting and catching fraudulent tax claims,” stated Andy Tsui, IRS Criminal Investigation, Acting Special Agent in Charge, San Antonio Field Office. “Today’s sentencing of Rodney Roberts demonstrates our unwavering commitment to protecting the interests of law-abiding taxpayers.”

He must pay $143,590 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service.