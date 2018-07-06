San Antonio firefighter tased by sheriff’s deputies in dispute

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio firefighter was arrested by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Friday.

The sheriff’s office says deputies went to a home on Redbud Leaf in the Alamo Ranch area at around noon on a report of a family disturbance in progress.

When deputies got there, the sheriff’s office says 41-year-old Richard Galindo — an off-duty San Antonio firefighter — refused to cooperate with the investigation nor would he comply with commands given by the deputies.

Deputies tried to put Galindo in handcuffs, but he pulled away and resisted.

After continuing his noncooperation, the sheriff’s office said a deputy used a Taser on Galindo.

He was arrested and charged with Interference With Duties of a Public Servant.