San Antonio as a Food Destination?

By Don Morgan

Do you decide on a vacation spot based on food choices?

A lot of people will take trips just to sample different cuisines and WalletHub has put out a list of the top cities for Foodies.

They looked for cities with a lot of restaurants, gourmet-specialty food stores and of course, prices.

Coming in at #25 out of 180 cities, San Antonio.

Jill Gonzalez tells us the Alamo City ranked high due to the number of restaurants offering different types of food. It also rated well for people who enjoy cooking at home. She tells us San Antonio has some of the lowest grocery prices in the nation. We pay less than half for our monthly grocery bill as shoppers in New York City would pay.

According to WalletHub, these are the Top 10 Foodie Cities

1 San Francisco, CA

2 Portland, OR

3 New York, NY

4 Los Angeles, CA

5 Miami, FL

6 Orlando, FL

7 Austin, TX

8 Las Vegas, NV

9 San Diego, CA

10 Seattle, WA

You can take a look at the entire list here.