San Antonio Group with Puerto Rico Ties Urging Help After Maria

By Pilar Arias

Puerto Rico is still recovering from devastating Hurricane Maria, and south Texans are once again stepping up to assist with natural disaster recovery.

“The people of San Antonio, their hearts are so huge. I tell you, I have received here donations from people we don’t know, people of everywhere,” Migdalia Aponte, president of the Association of Puerto Ricans in San Antonio (APRISA), said.

The association is accepting donations through Thursday before they’re sent to the island.

Aponte said there’s a need for battery-powered fans, items to keep children entertained while parents clean up and nonperishable food items.

Information for drop-off sites can be found on the nonprofit’s Facebook page.

More information about APRISA can be found here.