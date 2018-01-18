San Antonio Hoping To Host Women’s Final Four

Could San Antonio be the host city for a NCAA Women’s Final Four?

The organization announced it’s list of finalist bid cities to host the tournament from 2021 through 2024.

On this list, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Minneapolis, Nashville and three Texas cities. Houston, Dallas and San Antonio.

San Antonio Sports President and CEO Russ Bookbinder says he’s excited to be among the finalist.

“San Antonio is a Final Four fan favorite for both the men and women, and we look forward to the opportunity to compete to bring the women’s championship back to the Alamo City.”

The Women’s Final Four was played here twice before, in 2002 and 2010.

There’s still a long process involved with bids needing to be submitted and tours of potential host cities by NCAA Officials.

We’ll find out if San Antonio makes the final cut when the official announcement is made in early October.