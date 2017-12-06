San Antonio husband arrested, accused of stabbing wife

A San Antonio man accused of stabbing his wife is now in custody.

Court documents say 47-year-old Lewis Bright stabbed his wife — Erica Bright — and then took her to a clinic on Nacogdoches Road in November.

When investigators went obtained a search warrant to look inside their home, they found blood on the floor and a bloodied knife in the kitchen sink.

They say Bright told the couple’s child to clean up all of the blood.

The child also saw Bright drive his wife in the family car — with her eyes closed and blood in her mouth.

Bright is facing a murder charge.